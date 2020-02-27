Bhubaneswar: In a heart wrenching incident, a man allegedly thrashed his father to death as the latter asked him for some money at Sahu Colony slum in Sailashree Vihar area here in Odisha on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Bijay Swain and the accused as Kuna.

According to reports, Bijaya asked his son Kuna for some money to buy vegetables from the nearby market. However, Kuna refused his father to give money, following which a verbal spat occurred between the two.

The situation turned ugly when Kuna repeated thrashed his father with a wooden plak in a fit of rage. Bijaya reportedly died on the spot.

On being informed, the local police reached the slum, seized the body for autopsy test and arrested the accused.