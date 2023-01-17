Man thrashed to death over past enmity in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a man was thrashed to death over past enmity in Adivasi Sahi of Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Susil Hembrum.

Reports say, there was dispute between two families following which both the families attacked each other with sharp weapons and sticks. Susil sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Capital hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter

The police have detained a person in this incident.