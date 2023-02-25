Man sustains bullet injury in Angul district of Odisha

Angul: A man sustained bullet injury in Angul district of Odisha on Saturday. It is a simple injury and the man reportedly has not been admitted to any hospital. However, where from the bullet was fired is being discussed. The incident took place in the Sardhapur village under Angul Sadar Police Station limits in the district.

The victim has been identified as Subash Chandra Sahu.

As per reports, the man sustained bullet injury when he was working in the house of his brother. The bullet hit his left thigh.

The victim and his brother have claimed that the bullet was fired from the nearby Police training field where jawans are given training on firearms. During the training somehow the bullet was fired and the man got injured.

It has been claimed that back in 2018 also such an incident had taken place in which a woman had sustained simple bullet injury. The locals have demanded that the training field should be shifted to a far place to avoid such untoward situation.

After getting information Police reached the spot and started investigation.