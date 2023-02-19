Man surrenders after hacking wife to death in Odisha

Keonjhar: A man reportedly surrendered before police after hacking his wife to death in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Sunday.

One Rathia Sethi killed his wife Sulachana Sethi with the help of an axe at Ragada village under Telkoi Police Station limits of the district.

Sulachana’s family members alleged that Rathia and his family members used to torture her over dowry demands and subsequently killed her. After hacking his wife to death, Rathia surrendered before the Telkoi Police.

Based on the complaint filed by the Sulachana’s family members, Telkoi Police started an investigation into the matter with the help of a scientific team. Telkoi Tehsildar, Keonjhar Sadar SDPO and Keonjhar Police Station IIC are on the spot.

A shock of wave prevailed in the locality following the murder of Rathia.