Nabarangpur: In a horrifying incident, a man strangled his stepmother to death over property dispute in Nabrangpur district of Odisha. The incident took place in Gadbaguda village under Nandahandi block of this district, yesterday.

The accused in this incident is Suryakant (30) and the deceased is Rooni (50) of the village. Suryakant’s father Sridhar Mohapatra informed the police about the by after which the accused was arrested.

According to reports, Rooni had frequent fights with her stepchildren regarding ancestral property. As the fights continued for several months, Suryakant (30) who was the son of Sridhar from his first marriage became furious.

Suryakant plotted the murder his stepmother and was waiting for a right moment. Upon finding his stepmother in the house alone, he strangled her with a cotton towel (gamucha) to death.

As soon as the police was informed about the incident, Suryakant was arrested. The body of Rooni was rescued and sent for autopsy. Investigation in this case is underway and further details are awaited.

Sridhar has two sons (including Suryakant) and two daughters from the first marriage and one son from the second marriage. After the demise of his first wife, Sridhar had married Rooni.

However, loss of life in the family due to property dispute has shattered Sridhar.