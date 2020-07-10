Jajpur: A man stabbed his wife with a sharp weapon allegedly due to family fight at Badheiti village under Panikoili Police limits of Jajpur district in Odisha yesterday.

One Laxmidhar Majhi and his wife Nayana Majhi used to fight with each other often due to some unknown reason. However, their fight took an ugly turn when Laxmidhar stabbed Nayana with a sharp weapon on her abdomen. Later, he attacked himself with the same weapon.

Both of them were rescued by their neighbours and were admitted to Primary Health Centre in Jajpur road. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated further.

Meanwhile, police is said to have started an investigation into the mater.