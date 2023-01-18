Man stabs father-in-law to dead in Odisha

Baliguda: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly killed his father-in-law by stabbing him with a sharp weapon in Odisha’s Kandhamal district today.

One Simanchal Chaudhary, a resident of the Gate Bazar area of Berhampur, reportedly stabbed his gather-in-law Tuna Pradhan of Gulimarapada village.

While the exact reason behind the crime is yet to be known, it is suspected that Chaudhary killed Pradhan for some family dispute.

On being informed, Baliguda Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter, the accused is said to has detained by the cops.

Pradhan’s body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem.