Jagatsinghpur: A 28-year-old man reportedly spent seven days inside a toilet as ‘home quarantine’ in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. The incident took place at Jamugaon village in Nuagaon block of the district.

One Manas Patra was admitted at the government-run temporary medical camp (TMC) at Sudukanthi School after his return from Tamil Nadu, where he was working in a company.

Patra got discharged from the TMC after seven days.

After the mandatory seven-days stay at the TMC, he was told to spend another week in home isolation.

Notably, the state government has made it mandatory that returnees in rural areas will undergo seven days’ institutional quarantine, after which asymptomatic persons will be discharged to undergo home quarantine for a further period of seven days.

However, Patra sought an extension of his stay in the TMC as he does not have enough space in his house, which has six family members. However, he was not allegedly allowed the extension, said an official.

With no option, Patra took shelter in a Swachh Bharat toilet, which was built close to his house.

Patra said that he was forced to stay in the toilet to ensure the safety of family members.

He spent seven days from June 9 to 15 in that newly-built toilet.

Lalatendu Parida, Sarpanch of Jamugaon gram panchayat said Manas was discharged from the TMC as he was asymptomatic.

