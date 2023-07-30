Man, son killed in lightning strike in Cuttack’s Niali

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a man and his son were killed in a lightning strike near Suninda area of Cuttack’s Niali this evening.

Baja Bhoi of Naugaon in Jagatsinghpur district had gone to Niali area to work as daily labourer some days ago. His son Umani Bhoi had reached the spot to take him back to the house.

However, lightning struck them near Suninda while they were returning home on a bike. They died on the spot.

The local police reportedly sent the bodies of the father-son to Naugaon after establishing their identities.

A pall of gloom descended on their village following the unfortunate and untimely death of the duo.