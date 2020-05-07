Rourkela: In a tragic incident, two members of a family have lost their lives and one person critical after an LPG cylinder exploded in their house in Sector-7 of Kabi Samratpalli area here in Odisha.

The deceased have been identified as Ajodhya Sahu and his 12-year-old son Guddu. Sahu’s wife Geetajanli, who sustained severe burn injury, was battling for life at the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) here, sources said.

According to reports, the explosion occurred on Monday when Geetajanli was preparing food in a gas stove at their home. The fire engulfed the entire house. The trio got badly injured in the incident. The furniture and other house hold materials damaged due to the fire mishap.

On being informed, local fire tenders rushed to the spot, doused the flame and rescued Ajodhya Sahu, his wife and their son in critical condition. The trio was rushed to the IGH in the city for their treatment.

Ajodhya succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the IGH here late last night. His son died near Pallahara while he was being shifted from IGH to a Bhubaneswar based hospital as his condition was deteriorated.

A pal of gloom has descended among the locals following the demise of father-son duo due to the cooking gas explosion amid the coronavirus outbreak.