Man Snatches Gold Chain From Woman In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: After a brief lull, chain snatchers have become active yet again in Kalinga Vihar area of Bhubaneswar City in Odisha.

A man reportedly approached a woman by talking over the phone while she was speaking with her neighbour in K-8 area of Kalinga Vihar near Tamando of the State Capital city.

The entire incident of chain snatching has been captured by the CCTV camera, installed in one of the houses in the area.

While it is yet to be known whether the victim has reported the matter to the local police, the CCTV footage shows that the looter moved near the woman three to four times before snatching the chain from the lady’s neck while she was busy in conversation with her neighbour.