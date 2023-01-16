Man smashes 2-year-old daughter to death in Odisha

Deogarh: In a shocking incident, a two-year-old girl has been smashed to death by her father in Deogarh of Odisha on Monday.

The incident has been reported from Lambadura village under Laimura police limits of Deogarh.

The accused reportedly had an heated argument with his wife following which he snatched the girl from the mother and smashed her to the ground.

Further details awaited on this matter.

