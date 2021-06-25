Man slits wife’s throat in Khordha district of Odisha

Khordha: In a shocking incident, a husband allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat in Paikaraipur village under Jatni police limits of Khordha district on Friday.

The deceased wife has been identified as Puja Mallik,

Report says, that Puja’s husband Sukanta Mallik has allegedly killed her. An argument erupted between the couple owing to money matter. Sukant took a knife and slit her throat.

Later, police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter. Sukant Mallik has been detained at the police station for further interrogation.

Police have recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.

