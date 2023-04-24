Man slits throat of wife’s lover in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident a man allegedly slit the throat of the lover of his wife with a sharp weapon in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in the Turumunga village of the district.

The victim has been identified as Bhagirathi Munda of Turumunga.

As per reports, Bhagirathi had allegedly eloped with the wife of the accused six months ago after developing a love relationship with her. Today, in the afternoon, when he was asleep in the house, the husband of the woman allegedly slit his throat with a sharp weapon.

Following the incident Bhagirathi has been admitted to Keonjhar District Headquarter hospital in critical condition.

While the victim has sustained a critical cut injury on his throat, further investigation of the case by Police is underway.