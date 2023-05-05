Man slept near friend’s body after killing him for mobile phone in Bhubaneswar: Police

Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri Police in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar has made a shocking revelation pertaining to the murder of a man, who was killed by his friend at Bahadalpur on Tuesday, and said that the deceased was neaten to death for a mobile phone.

The accused, Jagannath Dhibar of Pallahara, killed Ashok Sethy of Nayagarh district late on Tuesday night following a fight between them over a mobile phone, said police adding that the accused even slept near the body that particular night.

Dhibar, who was arrested and forwarded to the court for the crime, was also arrested in 2016 on charges of raping and killing a woman teacher along with two others in Pallahara area of Angul district.

Dhibar even had burnt the body of the lady teacher to destroy evidences. However, police arrested him after knowing about his involvement in the heinous crime. After getting bail, he was again involved in two different crimes in 2020 and 2022.

According to reports, Sethy was employed by one Bipin Bihari Mukhi and stayed in his garage at Bahadalpur under the Khandagiri police station limits. The accused also started working as a driver for Mukhi a few days back.

On the fateful night, Dhibar, who was in an inebriated state, had a heated argument with Ashok Sethy and attacked him with a car jack on a fit of anger. Sethy collapsed on the ground after receiving a fatal wound on his head and died on the spot.

The matter came to light only after their employer informed the police about the murder. Khandagiri Police started a probe into the crime after registering a case against Dhibar under section 302 of the IPC. Subsequently, he was arrested and forwarded to the court.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said police.

