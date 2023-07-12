Man shot dead by son-in-law’s brother in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Polasara: A man was allegedly shot dead by his son-in-law’s brother at Sodaka village of Polasara block in Ganjam district this evening. The deceased has been identified as Bijay Behera of Kumunda village under Khalikote police station limits of the district.

As per reports, Bijay’s daughter Gayatri had tied the nuptial knot with Santosh Behera of Sodaka village. Bijay had gone to Santosh’s house to resolve a dispute family. However, Santosh’s brother Prashant Kumar Behera, suddenly fired at Bijay while they were resolving the dispute inside the house. As a result, Bijay sustained critical injuries while Gayatri was also wounded in the shooting.

Immediately, Behera was rushed to the local Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. However, the doctors who received him declared him dead.

Later, a team of local cops rushed to the village and started an investigation by registering a case of murder and arresting Prashant Kumar Behera.

Further probe into the crime is underway.