youth shot at in Bhubaneswar of Odisha
Man shot at Jungle View Restaurant in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: In a shocking development a man was shot at  on the outskirts of the capital city here in Odisha. on Wednesday.

The victim, who sustained grievous injury, was admitted to a nearby hospital.

As per the report, the gun fight took place near a restaurant in Chandaka area. Three bike borne youths appeared on the scene and opened fire following a brawl. The shot hit a customer who was dining in the restaurant at that time. The incident took place at Jungle View restaurant in Chandaka area.

Soon after the incident the miscreants fled from the spot.

On being informed,  Police reached the crime spot and started an investigation in this connection.

It is to be noted that few days back during the Valentine’s week a girl had sustained bullet injury in the Infocity area of the capital city.

