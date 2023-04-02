Man shoots father in Sonepur of Odisha!

Sonepur: In a shocking incident, a man has been injured after being shot at by his son on Sunday morning in Sonepur, said reliable reports.

According to reports, following a family dispute in Chinajuri village in Sonepur district of Odisha a man has shot his father.

The attack took place over a suspected family feud. The father has been shifted to Burla Hospital in a critical condition.

Further details awaited.