Balasore: A 45-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a bear attack near Kathagochhi village under K.P.Lakharaj panchayat in Nilgiri block of Balasore district.

The injured man has been identified as Jata Singh, son of Panda Singh of the same village.

According to reports, Jata was attacked by two bears early in the morning today when he went to the nearby forest to attend nature’s call.

On hearing his screams, the villagers reached the spot and rescued him in a critical condition. Initially the rescuers rushed him to the Nilgiri Hospital for his treatment. Later, when his health condition deteriorated, Jata was shifted to the District Head Quarter Hospital of Balasore.

Meanwhile, the representative of Nilgiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak reached the hospital and provided financial assistance to the injured. He also discussed about his situation and further treatment with the hospital authorities.