Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife in Mayurbhanj

The Mayurbhanj District Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for the brutal murder of his wife.

By Deepa Sharma 0
Life imprisonment
Representational Image

Mayurbhanj: The Mayurbhanj District Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for the brutal murder of his wife.

The convict, identified as Rajaram Hansasada, a resident of Khairabani village under Jharapokharia police station. He had been facing trial since 2017 for the murder of his wife. After considering all evidence and testimonies presented during the trial, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday.

Following the conviction, the court sentenced Rajaram to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. Additionally, the court has issued an order for an extra six months of imprisonment in case the fine remains unpaid.

The crime came to light in 2017 when local authorities discovered the lifeless body of the victim.  The cops launched a thorough investigation into the matter. Subsequent police inquiries led to the arrest of the accused, on charges of murdering his spouse.

The convict has the option to appeal the verdict in the higher court if he chooses to do so. However, for now, he will serve his sentence at the designated correctional facility.

You might also like
State

Odisha govt seeks details of violence-hit Manipur students studying in Universities

State

Minor boy fined Rs 27,000 for riding bike in Puri

State

Row over appointment of Public Prosecutor: Orissa HC asks state govt and OPSC to…

State

Bhubaneswar: Pregnant woman loses baby after being beaten up by brother &…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans