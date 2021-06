Bhubaneswar: In shocking news, a 10-day-old kid was allegedly sold by his own biological father to a woman here in Odisha. Childline rescued the infant from Master Canteen area.

As per reports, the father of the 10-day-old child had allegedly sold his son to a dalal woman at a cost of Rs 10,000.

After getting information about the incident, Childline rescued the kid. The woman who had allegedly bought the child has been detained by Police at Capital Police Station.