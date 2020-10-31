Man saves little bird from drowning; Video goes viral

You must have seen several videos which show love, affection and sympathy between men and birds. You also might have come across some videos where men helping birds and vice-versa. One such clip has is doing rounds in social media now where a man is seen saving a tiny little bird while it was drowning in the sea.

A Twitter user named Simon BRFC Hopkins has posted the video yesterday. “The world needs more people like this,” he captioned the post.

In the viral video, a man is seen helping a bird while it was struggling for its survival as it had possible accidentally fallen in the water. After picking up the bird from the water he kept it on a counter to dry. Besides, he fed the bird and served some water.

He then freed the bird after reaching the shore.

Watch the video here: