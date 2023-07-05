Man stuck on coconut tree in Cuttack, rescued after long toil

Cuttack: In a rare incident that took place in Pisgaon village of Athgarh block, a man found himself in a rather hazardous situation after getting stuck on a coconut tree. The incident took place near a Shiva temple and caused significant commotion.

Reportedly the man identified as Raja Pradhan, went up the tree to pick coconuts but faced difficulty in climbing down after completing the job. He sat perched on the tree for hours together, unable to find a way to come down.

Witnessing this unforeseen situation, the locals alerted the fire department for rescue. In a swift response, the concerned team arrived and immediately executed the rescue process. They successfully brought the man stuck on the coconut tree down and also ensured his safety during the rescue operation.

However, the entire incident took a toll on Pradhan’s health, calling for immediate medical attention. Following the rescue, Raja Pradhan was immediately shifted to the Athgarh District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for check up and treatment.

WATCH: