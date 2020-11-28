Man Reports 6-Year-Old Daughter As Missing After Sacrificing Her For Sorcery In Odisha’s Koraput!

Koraput: In a shocking incident, a man who reported his 6-year-old daughter as missing some days ago was allegedly found to have scarified her for sorcery in Koraput district of Odisha. This horrific incident took place in Taupadar village of Pottangi block of the district.

The accused has been identified as Banguru Pangi and his accomplice is identified as Shyama Sundara Biswal.

As per reports, Banguru filed a reports at Tangi police station on November 24 claiming that his daughter went missing since November 21.

After the case was registered, police started an investigation into the case and found Banguru’s statement suspicious. During police interrogation, Banguru admitted to his crimes and revealed that he killed his daughter in a fit of anger.

Banguru reportedly claimed that his daughter died after he slapped her near her ear and buried her body in a sack near the Bhiarva temple to cover up the issue.

Based on his information, police exhumed the minor girl’s body and sent it to the hospital for postmortem.

However, the locals denied his statement and claimed that he killed his daughter as a sacrifice in sorcery and even his wife helped him in this process.

The locals alleged that in hope of being rich, Banguru was seen searching for old Hanuman Coin and that’s why he scarified his daughter. They further justified the claim saying that materials used to conduct puja were recovered near the area and vermillion was reportedly spotted on the girl’s head.

The man and his accomplice were arrested by the police and a investigation has been started in this regard. The truth behind the murder will be known after the postmortem report is out, said the police.