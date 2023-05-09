Man rapes minor in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and pays her Rs. 100!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a minor girl has been raped in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar and offered Rs. 100 for the act. The incident has been reported from Tamanda police limits in Bhubaneswar.

Reports suggest that, a 12-year-old minor girl was raped by a man in Bhubaneswar. The family of the minor has lodged a complaint at the Tamand police station in this regard.

After raping the minor, the alleged offender asked the minor to keep quiet by paying her a meagre sum of Rs 100. The accused allegedly had threatened the girl that he would kill her if she reported about the incident to anyone.

Out of fear, the girl did not tell the family about the act. But she later amassed the courage to confess to her family about the act and they reported about the incident to the police.

When the family reported about the incident in details to the Tamand police station and filed a written complaint at the police station.

The alleged acused has been identified as Bikash Biswal. On the basis of the complaint, the Tamand police has arrested the accused while he was in hiding in Balichandrapur, Jajpur district in Odisha, said reliable reports on Tuesday.

After receiving the complaint, the Tamanda police immediately sprung into action. The police sent the girl for a medical examination to ascertain whether it was rape or not. After the medical examination, it was found that the girl has been physically abused.