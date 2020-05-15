Kandhamal: A man, identified as Bhimaraj Nayak was arrested on Friday on charges of duping more than Rs. 2 lakh from villagers of Budaguda here in Odisha by impersonating as an ITDA official.

As per reports, the accused duped villagers of Budaguda and Salki under Marling panchayat of Kotagarh block in Kandhamal district by posing as an officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency to the tune of Rs.2 lakh. He allegedly collected Rs.2000 from each person to provide assistance in goat firming, Kaju firming etc.

Besides, it was also complained that he posed as BDO and Tehsildar in some other villages and duped others. After finding truth the villagers took hold of him and informed police.

Accordingly Kotgarh Police swung into action and arrested the accused Bhimaraj. Further investigation is going on to find out more about the matter, said Kotagarh Police Station IIC Herman Nayak.