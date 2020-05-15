Man Posing As Govt Official Held In Odisha’s Kandhamal district

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kandhamal: A man, identified as Bhimaraj Nayak was arrested on Friday on charges of duping more than Rs. 2 lakh from villagers of Budaguda here in Odisha by impersonating as an ITDA official.

As per reports, the accused duped villagers of Budaguda and Salki under Marling panchayat of Kotagarh block in Kandhamal district by posing as an officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency to the tune of Rs.2 lakh. He allegedly collected Rs.2000 from each person to provide assistance in goat firming, Kaju firming etc.

Besides, it was also complained that he posed as BDO and Tehsildar in some other villages and duped others. After finding truth the villagers took hold of him and informed police.

Accordingly Kotgarh Police swung into action and arrested the accused Bhimaraj. Further investigation is going on to find out more about the matter, said Kotagarh Police Station IIC Herman Nayak.

You might also like
State

Construction of Chariots for Rath Yatra 2020 underway in Odisha’s Puri: In pics

State

Amid COVID-19 crisis, diarrhoea breaks out in Balangir; Over 70 affected

State

DC, 5T Secy Visit Rayagada, Ganjam & Gajapati, Oversee COVID19 Preparedness

State

Anganwadi, ASHA workers visit houses to identify body as newborn found dead in nullah…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.