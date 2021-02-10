Man Posing As Brother, Dupes Woman Of Rs 30,000 In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a woman has been duped of Rs 30, 000 by her fraudster ‘brother’ in the capital city of Odisha today.

The woman reportedly received a call from an unknown man who claimed himself to be her brother and started conversing with her over the phone on a regular basis.

The fraudster allegedly asked the woman to meet him today near Ram Mandir. When she reached the temple, the duo prayed, following which considering him as her brother she tied a sacred thread around his wrist.

Later, he managed to convince her and asked her to go along with him to the bank for some money transaction. He stopped the bike on the way near Kalpana square and asked her to get off the vehicle saying that helmet checking was being conducted by the traffic cops.

The fraudster fled from the spot along with her bag. The woman alleged that she had Rs 30, 000 cash, one ATM card and the bank passbook in her bag.

Meanwhile, she has filed an FIR with the Kharvel Nagar police.

