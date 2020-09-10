Jajpur: A man and his nephew were killed after a truck hit the two-wheeler in which they were riding on the Kharsrota bridge in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Thursday .

The deceased have been identified Raj Kishore Mohanty of Madhuban Naguan village in the district and his nephew Baban lenka.

The two riding a motorcycle were on way to Apsarapur village from Madhuban Naguan to meet their relatives. The incident occurred when a truck hit their vehicle on the river bridge following which the two suffered serious injuries and later succumbed to wounds, locals said.

The truck driver drove away from the spot soon after the incident.

The locals blocked the NH 16 protesting the road mishap.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and pacified the angry protesters. A police official was also attacked by the locals during the protest.

A case was registered against the truck driver who drove away from the spot, an official said.