Road accident in Jajpur
Locals stage protest on NH 16 after the road mishap in Jajpur,Odisha

Man, nephew killed in road accident in Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: A man and his nephew were killed after a truck hit the two-wheeler in which they were riding on the  Kharsrota bridge in  Odisha’s Jajpur district on Thursday .

The deceased have been identified Raj Kishore Mohanty of Madhuban Naguan village in the district and his nephew Baban lenka.

The two riding a motorcycle were on way to  Apsarapur village  from Madhuban Naguan to meet their relatives. The incident occurred when a truck hit their vehicle on the river bridge following which the two suffered serious injuries and later succumbed to wounds, locals said.

The truck driver drove away from the spot soon after the incident.

Related News

2706 more Covid patients recover in Odisha

BMC Makes All Arrangements for Students to Ensure Safe and…

Bhubaneswar sees 460 new Covid-19 positives including 275…

Elderly Man Killed In Jumbo Attack in Odisha’s Anugul

The locals blocked the NH 16 protesting the road mishap.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and pacified the angry protesters. A police official was also attacked by the locals during the protest.

A case was registered against the truck driver who drove away from the spot, an  official said.

You might also like
State

Be careful! Mistake in PAN card can cost you ten thousand fine

State

2706 more Covid patients recover in Odisha

State

BMC Makes All Arrangements for Students to Ensure Safe and Smooth Conduct of NEET

State

Bhubaneswar sees 460 new Covid-19 positives including 275 local contact cases

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7