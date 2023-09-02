Man narrowly escapes wild elephant attack in Odisha, Watch video

Keonjhar: A man narrowly escaped from getting trampled by a wild tusker in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday night. He was sleeping in the premises of a school when the elephant attacked. However, luckily he escaped. The incident took place in the premises of the Matiaguni Government High School in Sahara Pada block of Keonjhar.

The whole incident has been caged in the CCTV that has been fixed in the school premises.

As we can see in the video, the nightwatcher is sleeping in the veranda of the school at night. After some time a wild tusker appears on the scene. The pachyderm first takes out the mosquito net that the man had fixed on his sleeping table. However, not only the mosquito net but the along with it the man himself, his sleeping mattress, a bench and a wooden plate get pulled. The man gets thrown on the ground while the wooden plate falls on him. The tusker tries to take out the wooden plate but somehow the man escapes.