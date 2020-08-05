Mayurbhanj: A person allegedly murdered his wife following a dispute between the two at Kotisala village under Jharpokharia police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as Koili Munda.

According to reports, a heated exchange of words erupted between the two over a petty issue this morning. Losing his cool, husband attacked his wife with a wooden plank leading to her death on the spot.

On being informed, Jharapokharia Inspector-in-charge reached the village and arrested the accused husband.