Man murders wife in Odisha with country knife!

Anandapur: In a tragic incident, a woman has been hacked to death by her husband in Keonjhar district of Odisha said reliable reports on Friday.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Baniya Hadi village under Soso police station of Keonjhar district.

Reportedly, the alleged accused husband killed his wife due to a domestic dispute. In a fit of rage the man slashed the throat of his wife with a country knife (paniki).

The police have detained the killer and started an investigation. Detailed report is awaited in this matter.