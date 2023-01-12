Man murders two-year-old daughter of mistress in Balasore district of Odisha

Soro: In a truly horrifying incident, a man murdered the two-year-old daughter of his mistress to remove the obstacles in his way of marrying her.

The incident occurred in Bhuinpada village which comes under Khantapada police limits of Balasore district.

According to the reports, the accused was a married man who had hired the woman who was estranged from her husband to do some labour work. However, the two developed a romantic relationship within a month. The man has been identified as Manoj, from Bhuinpada village, and the woman is named Jyotsnarani. After developing a relationship with Jyotsnarani, Manoj decided to get rid of her two-year-old adolescent daughter.

While the girl was playing alone on January 7, Manoj strangled the girl and killed her. He claimed that she had fallen down by herself and had died. However, Khantapada police was investigating the incident and was able to uncover the truth yesterday.

Manoj was absconding but the police was able to track him down and arrest him. Following his capture, he admitted to killing the girl so that he would be able to marry his lover.