Man Murders Friend In Odisha’s Ganjam Over Trivial Issue

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: A man has allegedly stabbed his friend to death after a petty fight in Ganjam district in Odisha.

The accused identified as Shiba Mandal was a mason and so was the deceased. The victim has been identified as Gouranga Mandal.

Both of them belong to Panchama village. They had gone to collect money for dusheera. And had some argument when Shiba lost his cool and attacked Gourang. This proved fatal.

The family launched a search for him as he did not return home but in vain. His body was later found floating in the village river on Wednesday.

A complaint has been lodged at the local police station. The police has launched a manhunt in this regard.

