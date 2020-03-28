Man kills elder brother in Basudevpur Bhadrak over property dispute

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhadrak: A man was allegedly murdered by his younger brother over property dispute in this district of Odisha on Saturday. The crime took place in Talasahi village under Nayakandihi panchayat in Basudevpur block.

The accused person has been identified as Ratnakara Barik of the above mentioned village.

As per reports, Bhagwan and Ratnakar, the two sons of Harihara Barik of the village are seen fighting for the last many years due to property dispute. On Saturday morning, the elder brother Bhagwan had gone to attend nature’s call when his younger brother Ratnakara allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon (Bhujali) from backside.

Locals rushed to the spot and took hold of the situation. After getting information Police rushed to the spot and sent the victim to Basudevpur Community Health Centre. However, there the doctor announced him ‘brought dead’.

A case has been registered in this connection and Police have arrested the accused person.

