Man molests student on the pretext of taking tuition, video becomes viral

Berhampur: At a time when the videos of raging have rocked Odisha’s Berhampur City, a video purportedly showing a man molesting a girl student during class hour has surfaced in the City and drawn a flake.

In the video, which has gone viral, the man can be seen molesting a girl student on the pretext of taking tuition. Though the exact time and location of the viral video are yet to be known, it is suspected that the video belongs to Berhampur City.

Meanwhile, people have started saying that such shameful video has left a stain mark on the relationship between teacher and student, which is considered to be sacred because of the trust and respect. They have demanded an investigation into the matter and exemplary action against the accused teacher.