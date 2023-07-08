Man mercilessly murders wife with spade in Boudh of Odisha

A man has mercilessly murdered his wife with a spade in Boudh district of Odisha said reliable reports on Saturday.

Boudh: In a shocking incident, a man has mercilessly murdered his wife in Boudh district of Odisha said reliable reports on Saturday.

According to reports, the husband and wife were involved in a family dispute when all of a sudden in a fit of rage the man murdered his wife with a spade.

The incident has been reported from Chandrapur village of Boudh district in Odisha. The husband has killed his wife with a spade.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kanak Pradhan. The alleged killer husband has been identified as Purna Pradhan. He has fled from the scene of crime, said latest reports.

According to preliminary information, Purna Pradhan of Chandrapur village had a minor quarrel with his wife Kanak Pradhan at his house late last night. Later the conflict reached its climax and in a fit of rage,  the husband brutally killed his wife with a spade.

The local police has reached the spot and an investigation has been started in this matter. Further detailed report awaited.

