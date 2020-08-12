Drowning death in Keonjhar
Youth Meets Watery Grave In Odisha’s Keonjhar District

By KalingaTV Bureau

Anandapur: A youth met watery grave while taking bath in Angarua village of Ghasipura block in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Jena of Angarua village in the district.

According to sources, Chandan had gone to take bath in the village pond and presumably slipped into deep water of the pond and drowned.

As Chandan did not return home for a long time, his family members initiated a search for him.  After a brief search the locals found him in a submerged state in the pond and rescued him.

The family members rushed him to Anandapur Sub Divisional Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. A police case has been registered in this connection.

A pal of gloom has descended among the villagers following the unfortunate incident.

