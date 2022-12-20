Man locks wife, child in house for 1 & half months, flees!

Cuttack: A man has allegedly locked his wife and child inside the house for the last one and half months and fled from the scene. He is allegedly in relationship with his aunty. The incident has taken place in Salipur area of Cuttack district in Odisha.

As per reports, Bibhu, the son of Rajendra Ray of Damodarpur village in Barada Panchayat under Kishore Nagar Police limits in Cuttack district had married Dharitri Das, daughter of Saroj Das of Nemal area. At the time of the marriage the girl’s family had given dowry as per the demand of the groom side. However, she could not know that her husband was in a relationship with his aunty.

Later, the couple was blessed with a son. However, meanwhile her husband, father in law and mother in law started torturing her. Dharitri has alleged that though her in laws were known about the relationship of her husband and aunty, nobody opposed. As she asked her husband to keep pace from his aunty, the husband allegedly locked Dharitri and her child in the house and went to Cuttack.

While the woman and her child have been locked up in the house for the last one and half month, the water motor has been switched off. There is nothing to eat and the two are eating whatever the neighbours are giving.

The people of the area have demanded immediate solution of the case and justice to the woman.