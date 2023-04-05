Man kills younger brother in Sundargarh of Odisha

Sundargarh: In a shocking case of fratricide a man has killed his younger brother in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The incident has been reported from Biramitrapur town under Birmitrapur police station in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

It has been reported that the murder took place due to a family dispute. The accused identified as Shivaji Majhi has been arrested by the police. The deceased has been identified as Budharam Majhi died.

The police have started an investigation into the incident.