Man kills woman with ‘paniki’ during Dandanata in Odisha’s Boudh dist

Boudh: In a tragic incident, a man killed a woman by repeatedly attacking her with cutting instrument ‘paniki’ in Boudh district of Odisha at about 5 pm on Friday. The incident took place in the Palaspat village under Baunsuni Police limits in Kantamal area of the district.

The accused has been identified as Ugrasen Sethy of Kampara village. And the deceased woman has been identified as Suryakanti Pradhan.

As per reports, the crime took place when Dandanata was going on in the village. And the accused is said to be a Dandua. The accused chased the woman on the road in the village and hacked her to death with the help of a paniki that is commonly used in kitchens of houses in Odisha to chop vegetables.

The locals then nabbed the culprit while the woman was killed on the spot.

After getting information Baunsuni Police rushed to the spot and started investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.