Representational Image

Man Kills Wife In Odisha’s Sambalpur, Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The accused person has been identified as Pramod Bhaesa, a resident of Ghusuriabahal village under Jujomura police limits in the district.

As per reports, Pramod and his wife Parvati engaged in an argument over some silly issues last night. He was reportedly in inebriated state. Their argument turned ugly when Pramod attacked his wife  with an axe. She was reportedly died on the spot.

On being informed,  Jujomura police reached the spot and seized the body. Later, the body was sent to a hospital for postmortem.

“We have detained Pramod as prime suspect in this connection. Further investigation is underway,” a senior police official said.

