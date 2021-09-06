Man kills wife in house of father-in-law in Odisha’s Balangir district

Balangir: In a tragic incident, a man allegedly killed his wife while they were in the house of the woman’s father. The incident took place in Phatamunda village under Loisingha Police limits in Balangir district of Odisha on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Kasturi Sahu.

As per reports, family dispute was going on between the accused Gandhilal and his wife. Accordingly, the woman moved to the house of her father along with her two children three months ago.

However, on Sunday Gandhilal had visited the house of his father in law when he allegedly killed his wife while he was drunk. He fled the scene following committing of the crime.

After being alerted, Police reached the team. A case has been registered in this connection and investigation is underway. The scientific team has visited the spot and probing the murder.

