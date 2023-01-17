Man kills wife in Bhadrak of Odisha, details here

A man allegedly killed his wife in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday afternoon said reliable reports. Details awaited.

Bhadrak: A man allegedly killed his wife in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday afternoon said reliable reports.

The husband-wife duo was allegedly involved in a heated argument realating to saome family issue, following which in a fit of rage the man killed his wife.

The incident has been reported from Kanchapada village under Sabaranga police station in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The man in a fit of rage cut the throat of his wife over a family feud. The woman has been admitted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack.

She is said to be in a critical condition.

