Man kills wife by slitting her throat, attempts suicide in Odisha’s Rayagada

Rayagada: In a tragic incident a man killed his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon and then attempted to commit suicide in Odisha. The incident took place in Khadikajodi village in Shankarda panchayat under Tikiri Police limits in Kashipur block of Rayagada district on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sambad Majhi of Tayaput and the deceased woman, his wife has been identified as Sunita Majhi of Khadikajodi.

As per reports, three years ago Sambad Majhi of Tayaput had married Sunita Majhi of Khadikajodi. The couple has a 2 year old daughter.

Today afternoon, dispute erupted between the two due to some unknown reason. Being aggrieved by it, the man took out a sharp weapon and slit throat of his wife. As a result of this attack, the woman was killed.

Later, Sambad came to his village Tayaput and attempted to commit suicide at his house by slitting his own throat. Yet, at this moment the locals rushed to the spot and rescued him. They sent him to the District Head Quarter Hospital of Rayagada in a 108 Ambulance.

On the other hand, the family members of the deceased woman have filed a complaint against the man in Police station regarding the murder.

Police investigation of the case is underway.