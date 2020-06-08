Man kills wife
Man Murders Wife and Tries to Commit Suicide in Kendrapara of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident a man murdered his wife over a family feud and tried to commit suicide in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

This heinous crime was committed in Garapur village under Kendrapara Tehsil of Kendrapara district. The man who committed the crime has been identified as Jharia Mallik (70) of the village.

According to sources, Jharia had a difference of opinion with his wife (65) late at night, yesterday. This angered Jharia, things took an ugly turn and in a fit of rage, he hacked his wife to death.

After killing his wife Jharia consumed poison and tried to commit suicide. In the morning the family came to know about the incident and informed the police.

The Police reached the spot seized the dead body and sent it for postmortem. Jharia was found in a critical condition and is admitted to Kendrapara District Hospital.

The Police are further investigating into the crime scene for recovery of relevant evidence.

 

