Man kills uncle for property in Kendrapara of Odisha

Kendrapara: A man has allegedly killed his uncle for property in Kendrapara district of Odisha said reliable reports on Sunday.

This shocking incident has been reported from Ganeshpur village under Kendrapara Sadar police station. The entire scene has been captured on CCTV camera.

According to the complaint, the families of Basant Das and Sharat Das of Ganeshpur village had an internal land dispute. Sharat’s son Ajay called the employee of a finance company to take a loan. Basant Das and his son objected to the a picture of house and then the tiff started. They started beating up Ajay.

However later thinking that Ajay was alive, Basant Das and his wife attacked him again and strangled him to death. After the complaint, the main accused has been arrested.