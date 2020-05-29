Cuttack: A man reportedly killed his son and buried his body in the backyard of his house in Odisha’s Cuttack district. The incident has taken place at Gobara village under Gurudijhatia Tehsil of the district.

One Narendra Deury, a resident of Gobara village, allegedly killed his son Kuna Deury (30) with the help of another son on May 24 and buried the body in the backyard of their house.

While the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, Gurudijhatia police rushed to the village after getting information about the crime this morning.

They seized Kuna’s body and detained Narendra and his younger son for interrogation.