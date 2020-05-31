Bhadrak: A son has allegedly murdered his mother over a family dispute in Bhadrak district of Odisha. The man has however been arrested by the police and is being questioned.

This incident has been reported from Dhusuri police limits. The mother has allegedly been strangulated to death by her younger son probably due to a property related argument.

The son attacked the mother while the duo were travelling to his maternal uncle’s house. They had a heated argument, things took an ugly turn as the son strangled his mother with her own saree.

As if this weren’t enough, the son was so enraged that he struck his mother’s head with a strong rod. On reaching home, as the man’s father asked about the whereabouts of his mother, he said he had dropped her off at her brother’s place.

On further inquiry, the father found out that his wife was missing. Until a blood drenched body was found from a field near the incident.

The police reached the spot, seized the body and arrested the son. Further investigations are on.