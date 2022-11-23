Man kills mother in law due to family dispute in Odisha’s Rayagada

Raygada: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his mother in law with the help of a sharp weapon in Rayagada district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Goutam Nagar area of Rayagada town on Wednesday. The accused has managed to flee from the scene after committing the crime.

The accused has been identified as Navin Kandhapani of Kalyansinghpur block in Serigumma panchayat.

As per reports, Navin had married Ruduma, the youngest daughter of Gangaamma Giridia. The couple has a daughter. Earlier, Ruduma had faced a murder attempt when her husband allegedly tried to kill her by setting fire. However, from that day she was living with her mother in the upper floor of a three storeyed house near Lord Shiva temple in Goutam Nagar area.

Reportedly, yesterday the accused came to the Goutam Nagar house yesterday and fought with his wife and mother in law. And today evening he came and allegedly murdered his mother in law and fled from the scene.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot and started investigation. The body was seized and sent for autopsy. A case has been lodged in this matter and further investigation is underway.