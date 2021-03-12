Koenjhar: In an unfortunate incident, a 55-year-old woman has been brutally killed by her son in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Somabari Munda.

According to reports, the accused, Kishor Munda, killed his mother by smashing her head with a brick while he was in an inebriated state.

Later when the locals got to know about the murder, they tied up Kishor and immediately informed the Barbil police on Thursday night.

On getting the information, the police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused.

An investigation has been initiated by the police. The reason of the murder is yet to be ascertained.