Man Kills Mother In Keonjhar District Of Odisha, Probe Underway

By Atmaja Mohanty
woman killed by son keonjhar odisha

Koenjhar:  In an unfortunate incident, a 55-year-old woman has been brutally killed by her son in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Somabari Munda.

According to reports, the accused, Kishor Munda, killed his mother by smashing her head with a brick while he was in an inebriated state.

Later when the locals got to know about the murder, they tied up Kishor and immediately informed the Barbil police on Thursday night.

On getting the information, the police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused.

An investigation has been initiated by the police. The reason of the murder is yet to be ascertained.

You might also like
State

Innovative Way Of Ganja Transport In Odisha, See Details

State

Huge Quantity Of Cough Syrup Seized In Puri District Of Odisha

State

64 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,38,056

State

Odisha; Atithi App Launched By Commissionerate Police To Nab Culprits

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.